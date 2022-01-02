Witcher season 2 created another big spike in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt players

Audio player loading…

The release of Season 2 of The Witcher series on Netflix has kicked off another spree of interest in the last game to feature Geralt, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt spiking to a high of over 71,000 daily concurrent players. The release of Season 1 in 2019 kicked off a spike of players that reached higher than the game's launch day in 2015, as I reported then, with over 100,000 concurrent players.

A spike to 71,000 doesn't quite reach the launch peak, which was over 92,000, but it does continue to impress that a now over six year old singleplayer PC game continues to attract so many concurrent players. Perhaps people are picking it up, or returning to it, having just watched season 2.

Anyway, as far as "video game shows" goes, it makes you wonder if popularity could work in the other direction. Could we get a rad Witcher prequel game with Michelle Yeoh if that turns out popular, maybe? Hard to say, as that would probably involve complex legal wrangling between Netflix and CD Projekt about those notoriously complicated videogame rights.

Either way, I expect when season 3 releases I'll be writing this article again. Hopefully, by then, the delayed Witcher 3 next generation upgrade will be out and the game will look a bit more... 2023? 2024? We'll see whenever that happens.