Windows Mixed Reality headsets from Acer and Lenovo are just $170 for the next few hours

Windows Mixed Reality headsets are the best way to get into VR gaming without spending a fortune. They work with most SteamVR titles, they don't require external sensors, and they have higher-resolution screens than the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Lenovo's headset dropped to $200 a few days ago, but now you can get headsets from Lenovo and Acer for just $170 on Microsoft's eBay store.
The Lenovo Explorer and Acer Headset have identical specifications: two 90Hz 1440x1440 LCD screens (one for each eye), a 105-degree FOV, and a built-in headphone jack. Motion controllers are included as well. Since the hardware is identical, it really just comes down to which one you think looks the best.
Lenovo Explorer Headset & Controllers | $169.15 ($29.85 off)
This headset has been on discounted for months, but this is a better price than ever. Enter code POPUPSAVINGS at checkout to get the discount. Buy at eBay
Acer Windows Headset & Controllers | $169.15 ($29.85 off)
Acer's Mixed Reality headset has also dropped to just $170. Enter code POPUPSAVINGS at checkout to get the discount. Buy at eBay
