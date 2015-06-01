Windows 10 release date announced

Microsoft has just announced the release date of Windows 10, revealing that it will be made available on July 29.

For a quick rundown of the new OS's features, here's a trailer that—I warn you—is far too cheery for a Monday morning.

Windows 10 will be a free upgrade for owners of Windows 7 or 8.1, and a new taskbar app is prompting owners of either OS to "reserve" their upgrade ahead of time. I can't imagine they're planning to run out, but if you want to be safe in the knowledge that your copy is secure, the option is there.

This new Windows will offer a number of new features, including a semi-nude blue lady who can remind you to pay your electric bill, and a browser you can draw on. For PC gamers, the main reason to upgrade is the ability to utilise DirectX 12, which will be exclusive to the OS.

My question to those who skipped Windows 8: are you planning to make the jump to 10?