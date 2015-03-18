Windows 10 is coming this summer

Microsoft has plopped out the announcement that the next edition of Windows - Windows 10, because Windows 9 does not exist—will be releasing in 190 countries this summer.

Another announcement, via Reuters, is that the free upgrades we knew Microsoft was planning on offering will extend not just to genuine, but non-genuine license holders of the OS. That means those who have naughtily pirated versions of old Windows builds will be getting a free update to the new, shiny Windows 10.

This was announced at the WinHEC technology conference in Shenzhen, China, and sounds so far like a very China-centric announcement. The country is known for its astronomical rates of software piracy. But operating like that in one country and not anywhere else in the world might be a bit of a weird step, will MS offer this free upgrade to genuine and non-genuine users worldwide?

No confirmation of this as of yet, but I've pinged Microsoft an email and will update should they get back to me. Are you ready for Windows 10?