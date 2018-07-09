Win over $600 worth of Sega goodies with Fanatical

Fanatical has launched its Sega Week Sale, which knocks up to 90 percent off some of the publisher's best PC games. Everything from Sonic Mania to Alien: Isolation, Bayonetta, and Vanquish has been given the chop—the sum of which can be perused here.

To celebrate the occasion, the digital storefront is giving away $600 worth of Sega goodies, starting today with Total War: Warhammer 2's Serpent God edition. Check back every day this week for more prizes in-line with Fanatical's Sega Week Sale.

One winner will be drawn at random and will scoop the whole lot. The more entries you complete, the more chance you have of winning. To do so, follow the instructions in the widget below.



Good luck!