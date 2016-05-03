Win a copy of the Doom Collector's Edition

Competition time! The new Doom game is just around the corner and we've got a copy of the $120 Collector's Edition to give away. The box includes a fetching 12" tall statue of the Revenant as well as the game itself, of course, in a metal case.

We're running this giveaway with Bundle Stars, who have just launched a pre-purchase offer on Doom for Steam with 13% off the normal price and a further 13% voucher to follow on release. They've also just launched their Killer Bundle 7, with 10 games including Bound By Flame and the original System Shock for $4.99 / £3.99.

To enter, simply follow the instructions in the widget below. A winner will be chosen on Friday.