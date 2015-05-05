Win a beta key for Path of Exile: The Awakening

Exclusive PCG Crimson Portal Click the arrows to expand.

Path of Exile: The Awakening is an upcoming update to the free-to-play action game Path of Exile. the update is currently in closed beta, with a ticker on its front page marking the next beta invite to be sent out, and promises to be one of the biggest updates to the game so far. We're giving you a chance to skip the beta line and start playing The Awakening update right now.

We have 100 access keys for Path of Exile: The Awakening's closed beta and are running a raffle to give them out. In addition to instant beta access, the key will also get you an exclusive PC Gamer crimson portal (seen on the right) for your in-game character.

Enter for a chance to win a key by filling out the form below. 100 winners will be selected randomly tonight (May 5th) at 11:59pm PDT and an email will be sent to the email address you've entered below with details on how to redeem your key.