Why Far Cry 3's menus drive me crazy

By

Far Cry 3 menu

Listen, Far Cry 3 , I really like you. I like running from your wild beasts and the way your bad guys twirl out of cars when I snipe them through their windshields, and I like you even better with mods . But we have to talk, because your menus are really stressing me out. It's not just that there are too many submenus—I know that granular design is a console holdover—it's something else, and you're not the only one.

I made something to tell you how I feel—a brief episode of our new video editorial series—and I hope you watch it. Oh, and I'm not saying you should add mechs, because I like shooting your crazy kidnappers, but I do highly recommend watching our last video, too. Evan makes a great case for why mechs are the most fun thing to shoot in a video game .

Tyler Wilde

As Executive Editor, Tyler spends a lot of time editing reviews and looking at spreadsheets, and whatever time is left over writing reviews. People joke that he doesn't like 90 percent of the games he plays, but he'll tell you he just has very discerning tastes.
