While we’re stuck in 2019, Intel is out here envisioning the GPUs of 2035

Last night, at Computex 2019 in Taipei, Intel Graphics held an Odyssey event at Le Meridien Hotel. I was there, patiently awaiting a tease, an announcement — any sign of life for its upcoming 'Xe' graphics cards we last saw at GDC. Set to come out in 2020, I didn't expect much more than some chatter about an update to its recently overhauled integrated graphics software.

Version 1.100.1241.0 of the new Intel Graphics Command Center brings a generous helping of additional features, such as an optional Ice Lake-themed background and auto-detect/one-click optimization support for more games. Cool. But what stood out to me wasn't the in-depth rundown of how much better Total War: Three Kingdoms will run on 11th gen Intel UHD Graphics. It was the 3D concept renderings of its next-next-next-generation cards.

Though I doubt any of these will actually make their way to market, the Blue Team took a moment out of its first public keynote of the show to open up about its hopes and dreams for the discrete Intel graphics cards of 2035.

Andromeda

This one reminds me of the crystal OG Xbox, circa 2004, but way more futuristic. On the off chance climate change doesn't kill us all by 2035, you already know I'll be racking up 8K supersampled headshots on this baby every morning before leaving for work in my flying Tesla.

Gemini

Classic, with a bit of a harsh edge, it's no wonder this design is called Gemini. Astrology jokes aside, this metallic, perforated GPU isn't all that different from some of the aftermarket RTX cards we see today. It does, however, have a distinct Colossus from X-Men vibe.

Oblivion

When I posted this one on Twitter earlier, someone asked if it runs on gears and sprockets, to which I replied, "No. But it looks like it does, and in the end isn't that all that matters?" I stand by this take.

Prometheus

RGB is all the rage. Named after the best Alien film, this one kind of looks like a Wild Berry Pop-Tart. And when I think about it that way, I no longer mind the garish aesthetics. On second thought, I take that back. This one is just plain cool.

Sirius

If you were hoping for a Harry Potter reference here, prepare to be let down. I've never read the books or seen the movies, and you can't make me. I don't know if that's a pitchfork or the letter 'E' in the center, but the neon lighting is fab. Very Taipei.