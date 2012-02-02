Popular

What do you think of the Steam mobile app?

By

Steam mobile app

Just last night, a friend of mine was regaling me with tales of his latest exploits in Skyrim on Steam. Suddenly, the clock struck 9 and I was forced to cut short our conversation because Masterchef was on. That meant a trip to the front room, a BARREN WASTELAND devoid of web connectivity.

Then I remembered. The Steam app! I whipped out my phone and unlocked it with a quick thumb-flick. "Hey!" I said to my friend "STEAM APP! You can finish your story!" I waited a moment, and the reply came. "And then I threw the bear off the cliff!" he said. "lol" I said. We haven't spoken since.

Still, the main thing is that the app worked beautifully. It's free now on the App Store and the Android Marketplace . I haven't bought any games on it mind, and I'm sure it could benefit from a few extra features, but what do you think? Have you been using it? What would you like to see Valve add in the future?

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
