What did you play last week?

Lauren Morton has been playing Katana Zero, a 2D slash-em-up where you're a street samurai who can slow down time. It's published by Devolver which means it has a banging soundtrack, and it's also got a neon cyberpunk-ish aesthetic because of course it does.

James Davenport got to test out Borderlands 3, which looks a lot like Borderlands 2 and thank god for that. Normally I'm all for sequels that shake up their predecessors and try something radical but Borderlands is comfort food for me, the shooter I can just wallow in like bullet mud. I'm ready for a Borderlands 3 that tweaks the formula but doesn't rewrite it.

Chris Livingston and Tyler Wilde have been banging on about why Sea of Thieves should have a fishing minigame forever and now they've got their wish it's pretty much all they talk about. Although Chris did also play with the fantasy mapping software Wonderdraft last week.

Tom Senior and Samuel Roberts are still all about that Sekiro life. Sam's hip-deep in it and waxing rapturous about the Genichiro Ashina boss fight, while Tom's looking to the future and dreaming about what an expansion might look like.

I've spent a chunk of this week playing Forager mindlessly, clicking on trees and rocks. I've also finally given Outward a go, the fantasy RPG where instead of dying you might get captured by enemies and have to escape, or be rescued by a passerby. At first I thought it was neat that my failures didn't halt the story, but now I've been saved and dragged back to town so often it's silly, and I'm starting to wish I could just reload instead.

But enough about us. What about you? Has anyone tried Duke Forces, the mod that combines Star Wars with Duke Nukem 3D? Are you playing Rise of Industry, or World War Z? Let us know!