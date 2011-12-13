We're livestreaming Star Wars: The Old Republic!

Watch live here.

Star Wars: The Old Republic's early-access went live today, and we'd love to show it to you. Join our very own MMO mastermind Josh Augustine as he starts from scratch, streaming character creation and gameplay on the PC Gamer's Twitch.tv page from 2 to 5 PM PST today. Watch as he opens his corrupt heart to the powers of the Dark Side and rolls an Imperial Agent. Or, channel your inner Jar Jar and troll the stream—either way, we invite you to check out TOR's early game with us!