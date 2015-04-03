Popular

We livestreamed the first wing of Hearthstone's Blackrock Mountain

By

Update: The livestream is over, but you can watch the replay on our Twitch page and we'll be back at 3PM next Friday with the second wing of Blackrock Moutnain.

Original: The first wing of Hearthstone's Blackrock Mountain adventure has been unlocked, and I can't wait to play it. Unfortunately, I've had to. I made sure not to play any of the bosses or spoil any of their details before today's stream, so I'm going into them ready to be surprised. Come watch as I deckbuild, theory craft, and (hopefully) tear my way through Blackrock Mountain's first wing, the Blackrock Depths.

I'll be live from 3-5pm PDT on our Twitch channel today and every Friday for the next five weeks, streaming each wing of Blackrock Mountain as it's released. Come watch!

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.
