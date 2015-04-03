We livestreamed the first wing of Hearthstone's Blackrock Mountain

Update: The livestream is over, but you can watch the replay on our Twitch page and we'll be back at 3PM next Friday with the second wing of Blackrock Moutnain.

Original: The first wing of Hearthstone's Blackrock Mountain adventure has been unlocked, and I can't wait to play it. Unfortunately, I've had to. I made sure not to play any of the bosses or spoil any of their details before today's stream, so I'm going into them ready to be surprised. Come watch as I deckbuild, theory craft, and (hopefully) tear my way through Blackrock Mountain's first wing, the Blackrock Depths.

I'll be live from 3-5pm PDT on our Twitch channel today and every Friday for the next five weeks, streaming each wing of Blackrock Mountain as it's released. Come watch!