We're giving away 5,000 Rainbow Six: Siege beta keys [Update: they're gone]

UPDATE: Well, they're gone. Congratulations to the winners!

Here's a great opportunity for anybody who loves to break into houses and shoot every... actually, no, I'm not going to finish that sentence. Ahem. Here's a great opportunity for anybody who wants to be part of Rainbow Six Siege's closed beta. We've got 5,000 codes for said beta, and we're giving them away right now.

Rainbow Six Siege is a game about tactically breaching locations—including an otherwise quiet suburban house—and neutralising hostile targets. It's got all manner of tools and tricks for your team to attempt. Communication is key, so maybe persuade a friend to grab a beta code as well.

All you have to do to get one is pop an email address into the box below. The codes are first-come-first-serve, so you also have to be one of the first 5,000 people to do that.

The beta will start on September 24. To redeem your code, follow these instructions:

Visit www.rainbow6.com/beta

Click on the “Redeem your guaranteed access code” button

Select platform

Sign into selected platform

Email will be sent to confirm choice

Selected platform beta key will be sent on September 24th once the BETA is live

Good luck!