Weekend Game Deals - Bundles of joy

This weekend, Steam is offering Batman: Arkham City and Arkham Asylum bundled for $29.99 (woo!), as well as 50% off EA-distributed indie games including DeathSpank, Shank, and Warp. Amazon's got its usual slew of deals, including 80% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution , 75% off Dungeon Siege 3 , and 33% off Mass Effect 3 , and Good Old Games has cut 50% off its Rebellion titles . Oh, and do check out Indie Royale's latest bundle , which features Dungeon Defenders, Containment, and more for less than the price of many sandwiches. Head inside for our full list of this week's discounted PC game downloads...
STEAM
Steam is selling Sanctum for only $2.49, and has a couple of big bundles-- EA's indie bundle for $20.98, and Batman: Arkham City with Batman: Arkham Asylum for $29.99. See all of Steam's deals here .
- 75% off Sanctum - $2.49
- 58% off Arkham City/Asylum Bundle - $29.99
- 50% off DeathSpank - $7.49
- 50% off DeathSpank: Thongs of Virtue - $7.49
- 50% off Gatling Gears - $4.99
- 50% off Shank - $4.99
- 50% off Shank 2- $4.99
- 50% off Warp - $4.99
- 50% off The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - $12.49
- 50% off The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind - $9.99
AMAZON
Amazon has cut prices on a few big titles as usual, including Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mass Effect 3. You can see all of Amazon's PC download bestsellers and deals here .
- 80% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Augmented Edition - $7.99
- 75% off Dungeon Siege 3 - $4.99
- 33% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $39.99
- 33% off Call of Duty: Black Ops - $26.79
- 33% off Mass Effect 3 - $39.99
- 50% off Mount & Blade: Warband - $9.99
- 33% off Battlefield 3 - $39.96
- 50% off Sid Meier's Civilization V - $14.99
- 23% off Crysis - $15.34
- 10% off The Walking Dead - $22.49
- 15% off The Sims 3 - $25.53
- 61% off Supreme Commander 2 - $5.86
- 50% off Tropico 4 - $20.00
- 22% off Dead Space 2 - $15.58
ORIGIN
Origin is still selling Star Wars: The Old Republic at the same discount as last week, and has also taken 50% off Two Worlds II. See all of Origin's deals here .
IMPULSE
More bundles! Get Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2 for the price of one, and The Elder Scrolls III - V for $59.99. See all of Impulse's deals here .
GAMEFLY
GAMERSGATE
GREEN MAN GAMING
Green Man Gaming is newly added to our list thanks to a comment from h4mst4h on last week's article -- as always, if you know of a deal or site we haven't covered, feel free to add it in the comments. GMG's sales on Dungeon Siege 3 and Deus Ex: Human Revolution aren't as good as Amazon's, but it does have Super Meat Boy for 33% off.
GOOD OLD GAMES
To celebrate the release of Sniper Elite V2, Good Old Games is stripping 50% off Rebellion games. See GOG's rundown of the special here .
- 50% off Sniper Elite: Berlin 1945 - $4.99
- 50% off Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition - $4.99
- 50% off Empire Earth 3 - $4.99
- 50% off Pinball Gold Pack - $4.99
- 50% off Evil Genius - $4.99
- 50% off Empire Earth: Gold Edition - $2.99
- 50% off Ground Control + Expansion - $2.99
- 50% off Ground Control 2: Operation Exodus SE - $2.99
- 50% off Judge Dredd: Dredd vs Death - $2.99
- 50% off Lords of Magic: Special Edition - $2.99
- 50% off Lords of the Realm 3 - $2.99
- 50% off Lords of the Realm: Royal Edition - $2.99
Know of any more game deals this weekend? Drop them in the comments!