Weekend Game Deals - Bundles of joy

This weekend, Steam is offering Batman: Arkham City and Arkham Asylum bundled for $29.99 (woo!), as well as 50% off EA-distributed indie games including DeathSpank, Shank, and Warp. Amazon's got its usual slew of deals, including 80% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution , 75% off Dungeon Siege 3 , and 33% off Mass Effect 3 , and Good Old Games has cut 50% off its Rebellion titles . Oh, and do check out Indie Royale's latest bundle , which features Dungeon Defenders, Containment, and more for less than the price of many sandwiches. Head inside for our full list of this week's discounted PC game downloads...

STEAM

Steam is selling Sanctum for only $2.49, and has a couple of big bundles-- EA's indie bundle for $20.98, and Batman: Arkham City with Batman: Arkham Asylum for $29.99. See all of Steam's deals here .

AMAZON

Amazon has cut prices on a few big titles as usual, including Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mass Effect 3. You can see all of Amazon's PC download bestsellers and deals here .