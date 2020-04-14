Popular

Watch this nostalgic supercut of classic PC game developer logos

By

Take a trip down memory lane.

When you're actually playing a game, the endless parade of developer, publisher, and middleware logos at the start are just annoying. It won't take long before you search Google for a way to skip them. But like so many things, when enough time has passed, the sound of these logos, idents, stings, or whatever you want to call them becomes powerfully nostalgic.

With that in mind, I've put together a video compilation of various logos from the history of PC gaming, including those of a fair few developers and publishers who sadly longer exist. Whenever you started gaming on a PC, at least one of them is sure to get you all misty-eyed for days gone by.

