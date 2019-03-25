Blizzard reveals 12 new Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows cards

The first reveal livestream for the upcoming Hearthstone expansion Rise of Shadows will take place at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on March 25, and yes, that's today! So why not watch it with us?

While you wait, you can catch up with the cards that have already been revealed at playhearthstone.com, and take a closer look at the horrifying Hagatha Swampqueen, who Tim says is "one of the most fun cards in the set, as well as being a potentially massive value generator."

Update: The stream is now over, and here are the cards Blizzard revealed, including a trio of new Legendaries: Khadgar, Heistbaron Togwaggle, and Blastmaster Boom. What do you think?