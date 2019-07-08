Watch Shroud stream Apex Legends through an earthquake

Southern California experienced an earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale over the weekend, but fortunately it was centred on the Mojave Desert. Presumably it inconvenienced the cazadores.

The earthquake occurred while streamer Shroud was playing Apex Legends, and you can see the footage of that moment above. There's a lot of swearing as Shroud and his friends, one of them in Las Vegas, react to the tremors. As it builds you can see the mic stand and camera begin to shake, but it's over before their characters have hit the ground so they carry on playing and apparently went on to win the round.

Thanks, PCGamesN.