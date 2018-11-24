Watch Pokémon: Let's Go running on PC thanks to Yuzu emulator

Pokémon: Let's Go has only been out on the Nintendo Switch for a week but, judging by the video above, it might not be long until it's playable on PC.

The video shows the game running on the Yuzu emulator . It's by no means perfect: the audio is distorted, and you can't read any of the text. It's also recorded on a beefy PC with a i7-7700K CPU and a GTX 1080. But just getting it working in the first place is an achievement, especially this quickly, and hopefully we won't have to wait long for a more polished version that will run on humbler rigs.

The set-up in the video, from YouTuber Unreal, uses Yuzu's experimental Canary build, which has more features but is less stable. The main Yuzu site is here.

And if you're curious about the ethics and legality of emulation, Wes wrote this brilliant piece last year, in which he spoke to emulator devs and an IP lawyer.

Correction: I initially wrote that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was playable via a Switch emulator, and that it has a bizarre, brilliant mod scene—it's actually the Wii U version that's emulated.