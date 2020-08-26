Popular

Watch Making The Witcher to get your Geralt fix

The behind-the-scenes special is on Netflix now.

The Witcher season 2 has resumed filming, but it's going to be a while before Geralt and chums make their return. Instead of waiting patiently, however, you can get a quick fix by watching the new behind-the-scenes look at the show's creation, which just popped up on Netflix. 

Making The Witcher is a half-hour feature that crams in sword fights, interviews footage of people in unflattering green lycra and a glimpse of the no-doubt long and exhausting makeup sessions. Henry Cavill also posted a photo of one such makeup session from season 2, and he's looking a little worse for wear.

Season 2 isn't the only Witcher adaptation being produced by Netflix. There's an animated film in the works, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, as well as a live-action prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin, both involving The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich. Neither have been given a release date, unfortunately. 

