Watch H1Z1: King of the Kill's $300,000 team tournament on the CW tonight

Back in March, 15 five-player teams met in Los Angeles for the first team-based H1Z1: King of the Kill pro tournament. With a prize pool of $300,000, the winning team of the single-elimination tournament stood to walk away with $180,000.

That tournament, dubbed H1Z1: Fight for the Crown, will be televised on the CW tonight (Thursday, April 20) at 9 pm (8 pm CT). There's a teaser for the tournament above, and you can also check out a series of short documentary segments about one of the competitors, team Echo Fox, on the CW's website.

For viewers outside the United States, the tournament will also be streamed on Twin Galaxies' Facebook page beginning at 9 pm ET tonight. And, to mark the event, H1Z1: King of the Kill is currently 40% off on Steam until April 24.

I got to attend the Fight for the Crown tournament in March, and I'll have a write-up of that experience after the tourney airs tonight. I also recently played King of the Kill with one of the tournament's competing teams, SetToDestroyX, which you can read about right here.