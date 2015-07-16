Watch Deus Ex's creators play Deus Ex

Well this is rather lovely. In recognition of Deus Ex's 15 years of existence, Square Enix gathered up game director Warren Spector (hey, that rhymes!), lead programmer Chris Norden and principal writer Sheldon Pacotti, and recorded them playing their own game. It's 50 minutes long, and encompasses the entirety of the first mission followed by select highlights from the rest of the game. It's a fascinating look at one of PC gaming's enduring classics, and contains plenty of behind-the-scenes insight and reflection.

Also, you get to see Warren Spector's expression when confronted with the technical limitations of a 15-year-old game:

I'd like to take a moment to apologise to all the people who have just had their weekend plans ruined by a sudden urge to replay Deus Ex.