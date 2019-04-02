Watch a monster murder vikings in this impressive first look at Darkborn

Darkborn, formally known as Project Wight, has finally been shown off in grisly detail. The Outsiders' sneaky first-person tale of vengeance puts us in the shoes of a monster, rather than one of the burly vikings that populate the land. It's pretty grim, but also just pretty. Enjoy a murderous stroll in the woods by watching the gameplay reveal (cheers, IGN) above.

After beardy arseholes ruin your life, you've got to venture out and get your delicious revenge. But starting out you're only a wee monster—adorable, even—so you have to play it safe and sneaky, growing bigger and stronger as you munch on more of your tasty enemies. Eventually, it looks like you'll become a horrifying, huge monstrosity that can leap into groups of soldiers and effortlessly rip them to shreds.

Not all humans are bad, apparently. There's a bit more going on, though the devs are keeping most of it to themselves. "You yourself are an innocent caught up in a much larger conflict between Powers, the specifics of which become clearer in the course of the game," project lead David Goldfarb told IGN. "It’s a classic revenge story, but also a mystery: what happened to the world and your people? Can they be saved?"

No release date yet, though it's clearly made quite a bit of progress when we first saw early footage back in 2016, when it was still known as Project Wight.