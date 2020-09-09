Popular

Watch a full multiplayer match of Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Check out Cold War's new 12v12 Domination mode on Armada.

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War's multiplayer has finally been properly unveiled and, as you could probably guess, it's a lot like the last one. You can read more about why Cold War's multiplayer didn't make the best first impression, but check out the video above to watch a full match of the new 12v12 Domination mode, Combined Arms.

The map shown here is Armada, which is essentially just various battleships connected to a central barge via ziplines. This was our first match of the day, so you'll see me getting acquainted with the weapons and controls a bit too.

We did a few more rounds of Combined Arms throughout the day and it ended up as my favorite mode. It's a nice middle ground between Modern Warfare's unwieldy 64-player Ground War and a standard 6v6 setup. What I didn't love was Armada itself. It's a gorgeous map, but it's nicer to look at than it is to navigate. The novelty of ziplining between ships wore off pretty fast. Eventually, it was more of a nuisance.

