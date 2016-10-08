Wasteland 3 hits its funding goal in just three days

Less than three days after it began, the Wasteland 3 crowdfunding campaign on Fig has hit its goal of $2.75 million. The bulk of that—more than $2.1 million—comes by way of investments, but the $603,000 in reward backer funding, coming as quickly as it did, is just as impressive.

"Wasteland 3 represents the most ambitious title that we have crowdfunded so far," inXile Entertainment CEO Brian Fargo said in a statement. "We wouldn't be here without our fans and backers carrying the torch and we want to continue to repay them by making the best role-playing games possible. With Wasteland 3 we aim to over-deliver like never before."

Wasteland 3 actually took a little longer to hit its goal than Wasteland 2, which managed the feat in less than two days. But its goal was a mere $900,000 (which was actually the highest-ever Kickstarter goal up to that point), less than a third of what Wasteland 3 has already rung up. What will be really interesting to see, at the end of the campaign, is how the final totals will compare. Wasteland 2 ended with $2.93 million, not all that much higher than the Wasteland 3 goal; will Wasteland 3 taper off now that the line has been crossed, or will the success of Wasteland 2 (and the desire for more) push it to a significantly higher final total?

InXile also rolled out a bunch of "Ranger Team Missions" on Fig yesterday, ranging from liking the Wasteland Facebook page to submitting post-apocalypse cosplay photos, that if achieved by backers will unlock new digital and physical reward options, and also bonus in-game content. Wasteland 3 obviously isn't struggling for support, but who doesn't like free stuff?

$2.75 million is a whopping big pile of cash, but it's bound to get even bigger before it's over: The Wasteland 3 Fig campaign still has nearly a full month left on the clock. InXile also announced earlier today that Paypal support (which is not offered through Fig) for the game is now live at Crowdox.