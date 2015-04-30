Warren Spector says the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided trailer bugged him a little

Warren Spector has done a lot of great things in the game industry over the years, but one thing he hasn't done is take part in an AMA. Today, that changed, as he took residence on Reddit to answer a range of questions about his time at Junction Point, his current gig as director of the Denius-Sams Gaming Academy, what he thinks of "HD" remakes of old games, and how the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided announcement trailer bugged him a little.

I found that last point particularly interesting, since Spector helmed the team that created the original Deus Ex, and it sounds like he approves of what Eidos Montreal did with Deus Ex: Human Revolution. But he clearly has some reservations about what he's seen of Mankind Divided thus far.

"I thought the Mankind Divided trailer was pretty violence-o-rific, which bugged me a little. I mean, the DX game was never about killing stuff. It was about picking your own playstyle, which MIGHT involve killing stuff," he said. "Given how well DX:HR did at the whole choice and consequence idea I'm hoping—and have confidence—the actual game will be a little more in the playstyle matters mold. In trailers, you just have to give people the most action-packed stuff you can, I assume. I'll definitely be playing Mankind Divided. Ask me then."

One question he very pointedly declined to answer related to his experiences with the "drama" at Ion Storm, to which he replied, "Drama? What drama?" Even so, it's an interesting AMA, which in light of his history really isn't surprising at all. Catch the whole thing at Reddit.