Warhammer games Steam sale begins to mark Skulls for the Skull Throne event

Games Workshop's Skulls for the Skull Throne event is back for a third year, bringing updates and discounts to the many, many, many Warhammer PC adaptations. Lots of different studios are taking part, as well as prolific Warhammer publisher Focus Home Interactive. Most of the new stuff is available now, while the sale will continue throughout the weekend and conclude on Monday at 6 pm BST.

Over in Total War: Warhammer 2, you can get your hands on the Amethyst Wizard to use in your Mortal Empires campaign, accompanied by a 33 percent discount. Vermintide 2, meanwhile, is 60 percent off and rewarding players with time-limited loot for sacrificing skulls to the Blood God. In-game, of course. Even Chaosbane, which isn't out until next month, is offering additional emotes and gear for pre-orders.

It's not just the fantasy games getting some love, either. Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is 33 percent off and welcomes the intimidating Planet Killer ship to its roster. Back on solid ground, Gladius: Relics of War is getting a new unit too, the Cultist, along with a 40 percent discount. The excellent Mechanicus has also received a significant update, introducing permadeath, new difficulty settings and more ways to customise the challenge. It's 35 percent off.

Other games getting in on the event include Blood Bowl 2, Dawn of War, Space Marine and Mordheim: City of the Damned. Most of them are getting a bit long in the tooth, so no updates, but they're all going cheap.

Check out the full list on Steam's Skulls for the Skull Throne page.