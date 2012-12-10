Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War added to Humble THQ Bundle

True fact: The extent of my Warhammer knowledge entails just two battle cries: "BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!" and "WAAAGH!" That's why it's especially pleasing spotting the appearance of Relic's Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War as the newest bonus game of the Humble THQ Bundle . Not only does sending legions of zealous space marines to their doom serve as an effective antidote to holiday music everywhere, it's also a worthy introduction to the bloodthirsty Warhammer universe for bright-eyed initiates like myself.

Paying above the average price—currently sitting at $5.64/£3.51—lands Dawn of War, Saints Row: The Third, Titan Quest, and six other THQ greats into your hard drive. If you purchased earlier, you'll see a new Steam key for Warhammer added to your downloads page. Because the Internet™.

Dawn of War's polished animations, balance, and interface underscored Relic's impressive mastery of strategy gaming, packaging the beloved tabletop warfare franchise into an equally strong PC adaption. It'll definitely boost the Bundle's already staggering numbers, with nearly 770,000 packs sold so far and a pool of over $4.3 million in donations.