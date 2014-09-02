Wargame: Red Dragon gets free DLC, adds "full-length story campaign" set in the early 90s

Wargame: Red Dragon is set in an alternate 1980s where everyone's a bit more warry and Twin Peaks was probably never invented. It sounds, obviously, like a bit of a horrible place, but one ripe for real-time strategy gaming. Eugen Systems clearly agree, as they've just expanded their wargame with a new, free chunk of downloadable content. The Second Korean War updates the action to 1992, adding "12 new units and an additional full-length story campaign".

Here's the setup, explaining why China, North Korea, the Soviet Union and the United Nations' coalitions will spend the campaign having a bit of a go at each other with missiles.

"In the all-new campaign, a coup against Mikhail Gorbachev succeeded in 1991, a year prior to the events of the narrative. The former guard succeeds Gorbachev, and restores Soviet order, bringing them closer to the communist leaders in Asia, as leaders in the West grow ever-distant from the Soviet super-power. After a year of friction, the entire Korean peninsula is at war as the Soviets and UN coalitions take their increasingly distancing ideologies onto the battlefield."

Those new units include the US Patriot missile system, the JH-7 Chinese anti-air defense system, and the USSR's Spetsnaz GRU infantry. From tonight, Red Dragon will be 50% cheaper on Steam for the next few days.