Warframe will let you start building your spaceship soon

Warframe, once a game about cyber-ninjas dashing through corridors, will soon let you build your own spaceship. Players can already travel between worlds in their landing craft and fight space battles in their Archwing, but the Railjack battleship will let them get into ship-to-ship scraps alongside a crew. Ship battles won't be available until the Empyrean expansion, but before that you'll have to hunt down parts and prepare a home for it in the upcoming Rising Tides update, coming to PC soon.

You'll need to build a dry dock to house the ship, which you can build alone or with the help of your pals. Once that's constructed, you'll need to start searching for the parts required to build your battleship with assistance from an AI buddy. When Empyrean launches, you'll be able to keep building, customising your ship with weapons, parts and mods.

Along with your new ship, the Liset landing craft is also getting some love. Basically it's going to look prettier. A moonroof is being installed! Very fancy. Expect enhanced lighting and updated machines, too. New weapons, armour and cosmetics will also be added with the update.

You'll have to hit up the marketplace for the new items, but the dry dock and ship will be available to everyone with the time to find the resources. While Digital Extremes says it's possible to do solo, I expect the resource requirement will be pretty high, so it might be time for you lone wolves to consider a clan.

There's no date for the Rising Tide update yet, but it should appear soon.