Warcraft and Warcraft 2 could be resurrected for modern PCs

Between Warlords of Draenor , Reaper of Souls , Heroes of the Storm , and Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft , Blizzard must be nearing their quota of "X of Y" named games. But if modern Blizzard has a penchant for expanding and advancing its key franchises through a standardised nomenclature, they haven't completely abandoned the days when they could release games that were just called Warcraft. Or Warcraft 2: Tides of... Oh, come on .

Well, if the names haven't changed, the style has, which is something you'll hopefully be able to re-experience soon. During a panel over this last weekend's Blizzcon, it was revealed that a team within Blizzard hope to bring the classic RTS games to modern PCs.

During the World of Warcraft Q&A panel, production director J. Allen Brack revealed the news, after a fan asked about the possibility of making the old games newly compatible. "So, we actually have a guy on our team — actually several guys on our team — who are actually working on a side project to do something like that in some form or fashion," said Brack, his answer transcribed by Polygon . "We're fans of Warcraft 1, Warcraft 2, Warcraft 3, and we'd love to replay those games for sure."

This wouldn't be the first classic Blizzard game to be dug out from the archives and given a fresh polish. Only last month, they released Blackthorne as a free download to everyone with a Battle.net account.