War Thunder goes faster with its massive Supersonic update

War Thunder has introduced its first supersonic jet, letting pilots hurtle through the skies until they throw up their breakfast. It’s part of the MMO’s largest expansion of the year, Supersonic, which chucks 50 new vehicles into the eternal war, including ground and naval vehicles. Check out the trailer above.

Each of War Thunder’s three layers—Aviation, Ground Forces and Naval Forces—has been given some big new additions. For pilots, there’s a new tier of aircraft containing all the near- and supersonic jets with guided air-to-air missiles. The American F-100D Super Sabre, the British Gloster Javelin Mk 9 and the Soviet MiG-19PT are the first three modern jets to be added to the roster.

A new Italian tech tree adds 30 vehicles to ground battles, from World War 2 and the Cold War. They’re fast, powerful combat vehicles, including the Breda 501 and B1 Centauro tank destroyers. Other nations also get new vehicles, like the M3 Bradley for the Americans and Soviet Union’s T-72A battle tank.

At sea, there’s two new destroyers and four new cruisers, as well as more than two dozen British warships now that that the Royal Navy is out of beta.

Vehicles are all well and good, but they need somewhere to fight. The update adds several new maps into the mix, including a Vietnam ground map, a dogfighting map above Afghanistan and, for naval battles, the Tierra del Fuego archipelago.

Supersonic is out now, and you can read the full patch notes here.