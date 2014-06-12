VVVVVV: Make and Play Edition released as free download of player-made levels

Terry Cavanagh's has today revealed the next step in his masterplan to frustrate the planet. Previously, with VVVVVV, Super Hexagon and Maverick Bird , he's caused keyboard-pounding annoyance at fiendish levels and lacking reflexes. Now, he's widening VVVVVV's audience, with the new Make and Play Edition . While the free download doesn't contain the main VVVVVV campaign, it does have its level editor, and a selection of player-made levels.

"Inspired by things like Knytt Stories and DROD: Architect's Edition, I'm releasing a special build of VVVVVV on Windows, Mac and Linux today," writes Cavanagh . "It's called VVVVVV: Make and Play Edition, and it's completely free. This version of the game only includes the player levels and the level editor – which means that, from now on, the tools to make and play VVVVVV player levels are completely free."

In addition, the regular edition of VVVVVV has been updated to version 2.2, which fixes bugs and brings official Steam Achievements to the game. And the game has been ported to iPhone, iPad, Android, and OUYA, along with a special iOS and Android version of the Super Gravitron. Because obviously the most sensible thing to do with an expensive and easily throwable device is put a frustrating mini-game on it.