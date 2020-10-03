Votes are in, and the new Minecraft mob is a glowing squid

What's everyone's favorite Minecraft creature that doesn't really do anything but is cool? The Squid, of course. So when given the chance to vote in a new creature for Minecraft, the community naturally chose a Squid, but glowing. A glow squid. It's a squid but objectively better.

And the winner is… Glow Squid! Goodbye productivity. Goodbye attention span. Hello, mesmerising Glow Squid… So glowy! October 3, 2020

The glow squid first appeared in Minecraft Earth, the augmented reality mobile game based on Minecraft. The glow squid won out over a cow with flowers, the Moobloom, and a mean ice-shooting illager called the Iceologer. I'd have gone with the flower cow, but whatever, that's fine, I got outvoted. It's fine okay.