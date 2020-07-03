Visiting locations from Shenmue and Yakuza in real life

Last year I spent two weeks travelling around Japan, including a stop in Tokyo. And, being a fan of the Yakuza and Shenmue series, I wondered what it would be like to visit each game's setting in real life.

So I did, and I filmed it all. In the video above you can watch highlights from my visits to Kabukicho (the real-world basis for Yakuza's Kamurocho) and Dobuita Street in Yokosuka, the setting for the first Shenmue game.

It was surreal actually standing in these places where I've spent hundreds of virtual hours. Kabukicho looked especially incredible in the rain, and it was worth getting soaked for the footage. Now I really want to go back.