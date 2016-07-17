Visceral's Star Wars game will have a "breezy urgency", writer says

Although Visceral's Star Wars action adventure isn't due to release until 2018, writer Amy Hennig broached the topic during an appearance at Star Wars Celebration at the weekend. Formerly a writer on the Uncharted series, Hennig noted that she's using some of the same writing techniques she did at Naughty Dog.

There's no official word on what exactly Visceral's Star Wars take will be, and Hennig's discussion was deliberately vague, albeit interesting. She said the game would be "an original Star Wars story with new characters, locations, tech, creatures".

"The process that I've been using is really similar to what I did with Uncharted, to be honest," she said, via Gamespot. "If you're trying to re-create that... pulp action adventure experience, you need to deconstruct the films so you know how to reconstruct them in an interactive context as gameplay."

Whether it'll be a third-person or first-person adventure, it sounds like Visceral's Star Wars game will definitely be a cinematic title. "The end goal is by the time the player has finished playing they feel like they really did play a Star Wars film," she said.

"So I've done the same thing for Star Wars. What does that mean? It's getting the structure right. It means you have to understand where the act breaks fall, where all the obstacles and reversals fall, and the set-pieces."

Here's some concept art from the project, which is due to release in 2018.