Vindictus trailer teases Xtreme Edition, EU closed beta landing in September

Free-to-play action MMO Vindictus is heading to Gamescom, where the faster, deadlier Xtreme Edition will be playable on the show floor. Nexon have released the trailer above to prepare us for the Source-powered violence that will be hitting Cologne next week. Nexon also announce that they're planning to launch a European closed beta in September, shortly after the conclusion of the conference. To find out more about Vindictus, check out the official Vindictus website . Nexon will update the site with their closed beta plans closer to launch.