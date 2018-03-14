Where to find every tome and grimoire in Vermintide 2

Loot is a big deal in Warhammer: Vermintide 2—I mean, why else would you cleave through hordes of Skaven and Rotblood raiders? To save humanity from total annihilation? Don't make me laugh. Saving the people of Helmgart is just the icing on an already delicious loot cake, but if you really want the best gear you're going to have to work for it.

Each level in Vermintide 2 has three hidden tomes and two hidden grimoires that significantly boost the quality of the treasure you get at the end of each mission. In exchange, tomes use up the equipment slot where healing potions would go (though you can put them down), while grimoires use up a utility potion slot and also lower your party's total health (and are destroyed if dropped).

With each level having its own nooks and crannies to hide these valuable books, it can be daunting trying to memorize all of their locations. That's why we've made these handy video guides walking you through grabbing each one as you progress through the level.

Act 1

Righteous Stand

Finding all of the tomes and grimoires for Righteous Stand is relatively easy aside from one jumping puzzle to grab the second grimoire. It'll take some trial and error to get it just right, and each time you miss and fall you'll take some damage. But with a little persistence, the jumps will all become second nature.

Our video guide showing where to find all of the tomes and grimoires in Righteous Stand.

Convocation of Decay

Convocation of Decay is a pretty gruesome level to wade through, but fortunately doesn't require much work to grab its tomes and grimoires. The only potentially confusing puzzle is for the first grimoire, which requires you open a door by pushing a brick between one and three times. There's a method to the madness, but you're better off just pushing the brick a bunch until the door starts moving.

Our video guide showing where to find all of the tomes and grimoires in Convocation of Decay.

Hunger in the Dark

The mission to destroy the Skaven's troll breeding grounds is pretty spooky, but finding its tomes and grimoires doesn't have to be. There's nothing particularly challenging about finding them as there are no specific puzzles or complicated jumps to make. Just, y'know, watch out for the trolls.

Our video guide showing where to find all of the tomes and grimoires in Hunger in the Dark.

Halescourge

The hardest part about this level is making it through the maddeningly difficult fight against Burblespue Halescrouge. This boss likes to teleport around and cast some nasty spells that are hard to dodge—it's hard to survive with both grimoires.

Our video guide showing where to find all of the tomes and grimoires in Halescourge.

Act 2

Athel Yenlui

This gorgeous elven ruin has some pretty tricky puzzles to navigate if you want all of the tomes and grimoires. While most are simply found laying out in the open, the final grimoire requires pushing hidden bricks located around the temple itself to open up a secret area.

Our video guide showing where to find all of the tomes and grimoires in Athel Yenlui.

The Screaming Bell

To collect every tome and grimoire in The Screaming Bell, you'll have to master some moderately challenging jumping puzzles. It's nothing nearly as challenging as some of the jumps in other missions, but the sheer number of them can be annoying.

Our video guide showing where to find all of the tomes and grimoires in The Screaming Bell.

Fort Brachsenbrucke

Easily the most confusing mission for tome-collecting, Fort Brachsenbrucke has divergent paths that change each time you play it. Players still haven't found the location of the first tome for one of those paths, so pray that the bridge doors are closed, otherwise you'll be a tome short.

Our video guide showing where to find all of the tomes and grimoires in Fort Brachsenbrucke.

Into the Nest

Despite the ominous name, Into the Nest is an easily level to navigate and find every tome and grimoire. Just remember to double back after you activate the water wheel bridge, as a passage opens up that reveals a grimoire on the left and a tome on the right.

Our video guide showing where to find all of the tomes and grimoires in Into the Nest.

Act 3

Against the Grain

The first map of the pre-order beta, Against the Grain's tomes and grimoires are relatively easy to find and don't require any annoying jumping puzzles. Just be sure to only pick up the second grimoire after opening the barn doors and killing the boss monster that spawns there—you'll want all the HP you can spare during that encounter.

Our video guide for all the tomes and grimoires in Against the Grain.

Empire in Flames

The mission to destroy the Rotblood supply stockpile in Ussingen is harrowing—and not just because the entire town has been butchered by raiders. While most of the tomes and grimoires are easy to grab, the last two require annoyingly precise jumping. For the last tome, try and make the angle on your jump as slight as possible. You want to just graze the wall you're trying to jump past.

Our video guide for all the tomes and grimoires in Empire in Flames.

Festering Ground

Like Empire in Flames, Festering Ground has two very problematic jumping puzzles you'll have to master if you hope to nab each tome and grimoire. Fortunately, the first of those can be cheated by grabbing the tome through the floor. That last grimoire is a doozy though, requiring a pixel perfect fall from a ramp onto a tiny little ledge. If you miss, you'll take significant damage, so it might be worth practicing in a private match before attempting it during a multiplayer mission.

Our video guide for all the tomes and grimoires in Festering Ground.

The War Camp

As the newest addition to the pre-order beta map pool, The War Camp's tomes and grimoires are thankfully easy to grab, most are just sitting out in the open. The final grimoire requires a bit of puzzle solving by lighting three hidden candles, but once you know where they are it's a cinch.

Our video guide for all the tomes and grimoires in The War Camp.

Act 4

Skittergate

The final level of Vermintide 2 is a real doozy—especially if you hope to complete it while holding both grimoires. They appear very early in the level, which means you're going to have to fight most monsters with only a portion of your normal health.

Our video guide showing where to find all of the tomes and grimoires in Skittergate.