Popular

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been delayed into 2021

By

Its unspecified 'late 2020' release window has been pushed back.

Vampire The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2
(Image credit: Paradox Interactive, Hardsuit Labs)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will now release in 2021, studio Hardsuit Labs announced today. The rebooted RPG was originally scheduled to release in March, but was later moved to an unspecified date in late 2020.

The statement doesn't indicate when in 2021 the game will launch, but given the lack of updates recently, the news is no surprise. Here's the full statement:

"Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible, to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the World of Darkness, and deliver a worthy successor to the original Bloodlines game," the statement reads. "Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time.

"This means that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible."

Just quietly, it's probably a wise move all around: Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to dominate any talk about RPGs in the last quarter of this year, and it'll be nice to have a sprawling Vampire game (with more polish) in 2021. Based on everything we know about Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, it'll probably be worth the wait.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments