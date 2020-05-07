Vampire: Bloodlines 2's new trailer makes music out of murder

Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 got a wacky new trailer during the Xbox Inside event that showcased all the games coming to the Xbox Series X when it launches later this year.

The trailer (embedded above) shows off some more of the night life of Seattle, with a big emphasis on dancing and killing, all set to Wayne Newton's Donke Schoen. Though the trailer doesn't show much that we haven't seen before—scaling buildings and biting bad guys—I especially like the eccentric weirdo dancing a bunch of dead people gruesomely turned into marionettes. It's weird.

The trailer, sadly, doesn't announce a new release date for Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2. The game was originally slated for March 2020 but was delayed to an unspecified date so the studio could ensure it had time to polish it.

