Use console commands to enable hidden graphic settings options in Crysis 2

So it turns out Crysis 2's graphic settings leave much to be desired. With a pitiful four options in your graphics settings menu, Crysis 2 falls far short of the tweakability we enjoyed in the original game. But as a Steam forum commenter pointed out , we don't have to settle for the pitiful slim pickens our console friends are stuck with. By enabling the console (the "~" key) you can unlock more than 47 graphic and gameplay tweaks.

Go here for the entire list and start playing like a PC gamer should!