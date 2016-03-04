Unravel gallery: Yarny's journey at 3840x2160

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions.

I really think they should change the name of Unravel to 'Yarny,' because I called it that at least five times as I worked on this. Maybe Yarny's Adventure? Or Yarny's Odyssey? (It would be in the fine company of Twinsen's Odyssey and Abe's Oddysee, you know.)

Anyway, Yarny Extreme stars a little yarn creature named Yarny, but he's not exactly the star. It's the gorgeous, close-up nature dioramas that make Yarny Goes For a Walk such a special game. So, with some help from Nvidia DSR, I bumped the resolution up to 3840x2160 to sweeten up Yarny's Bad Felt Day just a smidgen more than usual.

It's so great to look at—and better when animated—that what I didn't like about the story and some of the puzzles is nearly obscured by all the colorful little scenes. It's really worth playing just to be small and jump on pretty mushrooms. Maybe we'll see more of that in Yarny 2: Spool's Out.

