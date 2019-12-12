Uncover the mysterious party-pooper in Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard is a first-person detective adventure about a frog with a nose for detective work. Created by Grace Bruxner and Thomas Bowker, The Case of the Invisible Wizard is the second game in the Frog Detective series and keeps the same funny writing, cute characters, and light-hearted mystery that made The Haunted Island so loveable.

Our favourite amphibian is called asked by their penguin supervisor to hop onto another case. It seems that there's been a major party pooper in the small village of Warlock Woods. Members of the animal community planned a welcome parade for a new resident only to find their welcome banners broken, decorations destroyed, and Mandy's delicious party pies stolen. The Detective must visit the twilight town and figure out who ruined the parade.

(Image credit: Worm Club, SUPERHOT PRESENTS)

To top it all off, there's something suspicious about Warlock Wood's new member. She's not just a magical wizard; she's a magical wizard of the invisible kind. You chat to Warlock Woods' friendly folk, asking them the two most important questions about this crime: where they were the time of the trashing and how do they feel about their new magical resident?

It's through these chats that you start to piece together what exactly is going on, but also get to help the residents. One needs a hook to rehang their welcome sign, and finding it means talking to someone else, and trading them building supplies to secure your prize. As you help the residents get the objects they need, they'll offer up scraps of information to help you solve the case.

A new addition to the sequel is a handy journal, gifted to you by Lobster Cop—a fellow animal on the force. The detective uses the journal to keep track of suspect statements, possible motives, and a list of objects that characters are looking for. The journal also introduces one of the most important features of Frog Detective 2, a mini-game where you can decorate the front of your notebook with a bunch of adorable stickers. I honestly spent half an hour carefully arranging them so my journal looked perfect, every time the detective made a note I got to see my beautiful handiwork.

(Image credit: Worm Club, SUPERHOT PRESENTS)

Frog Detective 2: The Invisible Wizard is a short and fun mystery and is the perfect cosy game for this time of year, so make yourself a cup of tea before you nestle in for an hour of cute, chuckle-worthy comedy. Frog Detective: The Invisible Wizard is out on PC and available to purchase for $5 / £4 on both Steam and Itch.io