Ultra Street Fighter 4 announced - brings new characters and modes to the existing game

At last weekend's EVO 2013 event, Capcom announced the next stage of their endlessly iterative fighting series, Ultra Street Fighter IV; planned as a DLC upgrade to the existing word jumble that is Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition . It will add the returning characters Elena, Rolento, Hugo, and Poison - who to my untrained eyes are possibly the line up of an '80s New Wave band - along with a fifth mystery pugilist.

Ultra will also bring new modes and stages, as well as a series of balance tweaks to existing fighters. Here's the announcement video:

But where next for the inevitable upgraded upgraded edition? Possibilities include:

  • Hyper Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition

  • Venti Street Fighter IV

  • Super Ultra Street Fighter IV: Family Size Edition

  • Super Giga Street Fighter IV: Jumbo Turbo HD Dubstep Remix Ultimate Frisbee X Tekken III Kart

  • Street Fighter IV: Origins

Until we learn what Capcom has in store for those fictional updates, you can see how they're changing the existing game's balance over at the announcement post . Ultra Street Fighter IV will be released at the start of next year, and will also be available as a standalone release.

Thanks, Joystiq .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
