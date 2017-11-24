UK broadband firms must stop using misleading speed adverts, says ruling body

Broadband providers in the UK will no longer be allowed to advertise misleading speed services, following an intervention by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the Committees of Advertising Practice (CAP), and Ofcom.

As reported by the BBC, broadband firms will be forced to adjust their advertising strategies in order to accurately reflect their services.

At present, it's understood only ten percent of customers receive the best advertised services, with the CAP and ASA recommending the term "up to" be replaced with "average" in marketing material.

The Guardian says CAP also urged urged internet service providers to promote speed-checking facilities ahead of purchase, so as to ensure customers are as informed about local services as possible.

"There are a lot of factors that affect the broadband speed a customer is going to get in their own home—from technology to geography, to how a household uses broadband," says CAP director Shahriar Coupal. "Our new standards will give consumers a better understanding of the broadband speeds offered by different providers when deciding to switch providers."

The BBC reports that the ASA considered whether or not the word "fibre" was misleading to customers, too. It was however found to be commonly understood as a "shorthand buzzword" to describe faster services.

The deadline for said advertising changes has been set by the ASA and CAP for May, 2018.