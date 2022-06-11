Ugly is a 'twisted fairytale' puzzle platformer that's actually very pretty

Explore the mind of a tormented nobleman to discover a world filled with secrets and sorrow.

A new trailer for Ugly (opens in new tab) appeared during today's Guerrilla Collective online showcase, giving us a fresh look at the "dark and twisted fairytale" puzzle platformer about a tormented nobleman forced to explore the deepest recesses of his mind in order to finally confront the trauma of his past.

Ugly uses a "mirror mechanic" that enables players to create and swap places with a reflection of the lead character in order to solve puzzles and navigate a world "full of secrets and awash in tragedy." Most puzzles have multiple solutions and each will add a new piece to the story when solved, but that's not your only problem in this place: You'll also need to overcome a range of "enormous bosses" to make your way to the end.

What really stands out for me, though, is the visual style. Ugly is anything but ugly: It's bright, colorful, bizarre, and looks like it would be a fun place, if not for all the sorrow and horror. At the very least, it promises to be a fascinating place to explore.

Ugly is currently set to come out sometime in 2023, and is up for wishlisting on Steam. Have a look at some screens below.

Andy Chalk
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
