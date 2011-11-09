Ubisoft shocks nobody, confirms new Assassin's Creed for 2012

I think Assassin's Creed might be kind of a big deal. I mean, 31 million games sold in four years? If you can sneeze at that, then you're quite the prodigious sneezer indeed. So it's no [any one of the franchise's 27 billion plot twists]-sized surprise that Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot laid out plans to keep the historical sci-fi-flavored gravy train rolling right into 2012 and beyond.

No further details were provided, unfortunately. Given certain events within the franchise's narrative, though, fans can probably see where this is going. I, however, am still holding out hope for a synchronized haystack swan-diving competition spin-off. But I feel like I might be in the minority on this one.