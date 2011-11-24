Ubisoft: I Am Alive skipping PC because "it's not worth it"

After going off the grid long enough to generate cancellation rumors about its cancellation rumors, I Am Alive leaped back into the spotlight with Uncharted-esque climbing antics, enough shades of gray to power an entire ethics debate, and no PC version . And now, Ubisoft finally has a - frankly astonishing - statement for PC gamers who feel they've been left out in the cold: quit "bitching."

"We've heard loud and clear that PC gamers are bitching about there being no version for them," creative director Stanislas Mettra told IncGamers . "But are these people just making noise just because there's no version or because it's a game they actually want to play? Would they buy it if we made it?"

"It's hard because there's so much piracy and so few people are paying for PC games that we have to precisely weigh it up against the cost of making it. Perhaps it will only take 12 guys three months to port the game to PC. It's not a massive cost but it's still a cost. If only 50,000 people buy the game, then it's not worth it."

We recently spoke to Ghost Recon Online producer Sébastien Arnoult about Ubisoft's piracy concerns. He views the free to play model as a good way to counter piracy . Previously, Ubisoft have experimented with severe and incredibly unpopular always-online DRM. That didn't go down too well. The comments of I Am Alive's creative director suggests that if the company can't find a viable solution, they're likely to consider skipping PC altogether.

And yet somehow, Skyrim managed a record-breaking first day on Steam and Portal 2 sold the majority of its copies on PC. Oh, and you know that Steam sale going on right now? The one everybody's flinging heaping gobs of Christmas cash at? Need I go on? You heard the man, though: No one's buying anything on PC. Clearly, my facts must be wrong.