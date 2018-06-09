Ubisoft concept artist shows off a Dark Souls, Alien crossover that we wish was real

What do you get if you mash together Dark Souls and Alien? Something glorious, if the concept art from an Ubisoft Montreal artist is anything to go by.

The art, which is just the personal sketches of Ben Nicholas, is haunting. It shows what looks like Siegmeyer of Catarina (correct me if I'm wrong on that), and another character lost in surreal, cavernous corridors with vaulted ceilings.

"Just wait 'til I announce this at E3 tomorrow," Nicholas said on Twitter. We wish he wasn't joking.

You can view the concept art in full by clicking here.

And if, like me, the art gives you an itch to jump back into the Dark Souls series, then check out this Breath of the Wild-like mod that Joe tested last month.