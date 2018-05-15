Twitch now lets you filter PUBG streams by remaining living players

Twitch has introduced a set of custom filters that let PUBG enthusiasts better organise their streams. The new options let viewers skip matches—be that team games, duos or solo bouts—based on how many players are left alive.

As outlined in the following tweet, viewers can now select 'More Than 50', '25-50' or 'Fewer Than 25' as they hone in on the action, cutting out blocks of early match tedium as they go.

Seriously, no one needs to watch a stranger getting their arse kicked while chasing a bare-fisted chicken dinner.

No one likes a chicken dinner when it’s cold.Be there for the big moments by watching @PUBG on Twitch with our new custom filters. pic.twitter.com/A4w2z0Bs2sMay 15, 2018

Head over to Twitch's PUBG channel to check out the new filter settings for yourself.